Students invited to get a real taste of university life at exclusive event

Those who are considering starting university this September are being offered the chance to ‘step into the shoes of a student’ for the day at an upcoming event.

The Applicant Experience Day, held on Saturday 22 February, is designed to give students who have applied or are thinking of applying to study at the University of Derby for September 2025 a chance to explore their chosen course in real life and get a feel for what it would be like to study on campus.

Throughout the day visitors can expect a packed schedule of events including welcome talks, tours of the sites, facilities and accommodation as well as the chance to speak to friendly members of the staff in Student Services and the Union of Students.

Different from Open Day events, the Experience Day includes specialised subject sessions, providing prospective students with the chance to learn more about their chosen course and meet their future classmates. Run by the expert academic teams at the University, the interactive sessions are tailored to ensure students walk away knowing they have made the right subject choice.

Hannah Wright, Associate Director – Student Recruitment at the University of Derby, said: “Our Applicant Experience Days are a great opportunity for students to experience first-hand the excitement, opportunities and community that awaits them at Derby.

“As students get further down the application process, they may have new questions they want to ask, want to find out more about student accommodation or need support with understanding student finance, which is why we offer these additional exclusive events.

“It is also a perfect opportunity to meet with fellow applicants and get a first-hand sense as to whether Derby is the right fit for them.

“For those who are yet to apply with us but have their grades or predicted grades and meet entry requirements, we will be offering the chance to receive an offer in principle on the day.”

All the University’s sites across the city will be open on the day for students to explore, with applicants being given the opportunity to see the University’s facilities including its state-of-the-art Sports Centre, Aquatic Research Facility, NHS-standard hospital ward and creative studios.

Those looking to get a taste of the student culture and events happening around the city can head over to the Student Life Zone, which features Derby-based businesses.

As part of the subject sessions, prospective Business School students will receive a Live Brief from the new state-of-the-art Becketwell Live Arena, which is due to open in the city in 2025.

The Applicant Experience Day follows the success of a number of Open Days hosted by the University of Derby.

With record attendance, Hannah Wright said the appetite for more events was evident: “It is always amazing to see a high turnout for our events designed for prospective students, and we aim to ensure everyone has a chance to visit at least once before they join us to study, as we recognise the importance of this life-changing decision.

“Taking the time to witness first-hand what it feels like to be on campus and envision your future self here is invaluable and we look forward to welcoming students and their families again this February.”