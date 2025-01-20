Time running out to enter this year’s Cheshire Prize for Literature competition

Wordsmiths have until the end of this month to get their entries in for Cheshire’s foremost and free-to-enter literature competition.

The countdown is on for writers to submit their work for this year’s Cheshire Prize for Literature, run by the University of Chester.

Entrants can write about anything that inspires them, in five categories. As well as short stories, poetry, children’s literature and scriptwriting, new for this year is the category of flash fiction.

The Cheshire Prize for Literature was founded in 2003 by the then High Sheriff, John Richards OBE DL, and the late Dr Bill Hughes from the University of Chester, who was one of the most influential figures in the modern cultural life of the city. It is one of the few free-to-enter literary competitions and offers a cash prize to winners who are 18 and over, and a voucher for younger winners, as well as the rare opportunity for the best entries to be published professionally.

The competition is split into three age groups:

Primary (four to 11) for short stories or poetry

Secondary (11 to 17) for short stories or poetry

18 and over for short stories, children’s literature, poetry, scriptwriting or flash fiction.

Entrants must live or have lived, work or have worked, studied or have studied, in Cheshire, Wirral, Warrington or Halton. Two entries can be submitted to the competition by each entrant but these must be in different categories.

Dr Harry Parkin, Senior Lecturer in English Language and Programme Leader for the Master’s in Storytelling at the University of Chester, as well as chair of the judging panel, said:

“We always look forward to seeing and shortlisting the entries in this brilliant competition. Many thanks to everyone who has entered so far, and if you haven’t submitted any work yet but are keen to show your writing talent, please send pieces in by the end of this month.

“This competition is open to everyone aged four and above, with the recent addition of the children’s categories being a really welcome one. We’re also particularly interested to see what adults will send in for the new ‘flash fiction’ category this year.

“The winners and runners-up will be announced at our superb awards evening in the summer, with pieces appearing in print later in the year.”