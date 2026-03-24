Try before you apply: university gives students a real feel for campus life 

Prospective students will have a final opportunity to experience university life before starting in September at an Experience Day in Derby this week.

Following a successful event in February, the University of Derby is inviting applicants to take part in course-specific activities designed to give them a taste of studying at university.

Visitors will work on sample briefs or mini projects led by academics across a range of subjects including Football Journalism, Motorsport Engineering, Animation, Nursing, Policing and more.

The Experience Day, which takes place on Saturday 28 March, forms part of the University’s commitment to helping students to connect with future classmates and feel part of the community as they make important decisions about their next steps in education.

Open to those who have already applied – as well as anyone still considering applying for September 2026 – the Experience Day will be a chance to explore the University’s cutting-edge, industry-standard facilities and meet with current students and staff to find out what life at the University is like.

The previous Experience Day attracted a strong turnout, with visitors praising the welcoming atmosphere and opportunity to engage directly with academic staff.

One applicant said: “All the staff I spoke to were welcoming, engaged and really enthusiastic about the University, which reassured us that we had made the right choice.”

Hannah Wright, Associate Director of Recruitment at the University of Derby, said: “Our Experience Days are an opportunity to meet with course-specific academics and take part in interactive sessions that bring their chosen subject to life.

“We have a packed programme planned, with activities across subjects including Fashion, Film and High-End Television Production, History and more.

“Visitors will also be able to tour our award-winning accommodation and speak with current students, alumni and teams from across the University including finance and student support.”

Prospective Nursing students will be able to practice vital skills such as CPR using specialist equipment, while those interested in Midwifery can take part in a birth simulation using training models.

Those curious about Forensic Psychology can take part in a ‘Traitors’ themed activity, fusing a polygraph and learning techniques used to detect deception – inspired by the hit BBC TV programme.

Hannah added: “Experience Days go beyond a traditional Open Day and are a great chance to get to know the University of Derby and confirm it is the right place for you.”

Prospective students who already have their grades, or predicted grades, and meet the entry requirements of the University of Derby, may also be able to receive an offer in principle on the day.