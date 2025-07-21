University-led Chester Festival of Ideas celebrates triumphant return

Chester’s 2025 Festival of Ideas wowed a strong turnout of visitors with nearly 100 free events, and organisers are thanking all those who made it a resounding success.

Led by the University of Chester with the support of partners, the four-day summer highlight held earlier this month, offered celebratory, entertaining, creative, informative and inspiring events for all ages and interests.

The festival returned after its inaugural success in 2024, with everything from the chance to hear from well-known sportspeople and broadcasters to the opportunity to get creative at art workshops and enjoy guided walks.

With thousands of event attendances, the festival saw an increase of almost 20% on last year, with feedback including: “Well done everyone involved in a great team effort to make this festival such a special event! Truly inspirational.” Another visitor said: “Such a lovely thing to do and to make so accessible to young children – thank you.”

Events were hosted, from July 3 to 6, at venues across Chester, including Chester Town Hall – the festival hub, Storyhouse, the Grosvenor Museum, Chester Cathedral, Chester Market, and event spaces across the University of Chester. Partners who kindly supported the festival for the first time this year included Chester Picturehouse cinema, and Chester Visual Arts space in Grosvenor Shopping Centre, both of which hosted specialist events at their venues.

Guests for this year included nine-time Paralympian champion, Hannah Cockroft OBE; former chief news correspondent for the BBC, Kate Adie CBE; NHS GP, best-selling author and broadcaster – as well as ambassador for The National Wildlife Trust and The Butterfly Conservation Society, Dr Amir Khan; writer and broadcaster, Natalie Haynes, and survivor, global advocate and keynote speaker on human trafficking, Jane Lasonder.

The free festival also provided a fantastic opportunity to find out more about public engagement and research led by the University, with academics sharing their insights on subjects from the psychology of TV’s The Traitors and the science of endurance sports to Jane Austen and the birth of detective fiction. Meanwhile staff invited visitors to step back in time and experience Chester’s Virtual Reality Roman amphitheatre, and hosted a Family Fun Day at Exton Park.

City festival partners brought more to the mix with exciting sessions such as learning what it takes to be a wildlife champion with Chester Zoo and stepping behind the scenes at the Grosvenor Museum.

Schools hosted a range of events around the theme of ‘Our Future in Our Hands’ and visitors explored the world beneath the waves in an Ocean Dome.

Katherine Wilson, Director of Chester Festival of Ideas and Professor of Later Medieval European History at the University of Chester, said:

“We were thrilled by last year’s success but this year has raised the bar even higher, with an incredible four days packed full with learning, fresh ideas, sharing, inspiration, fun and celebration.

“After much planning and preparation, it was wonderful to welcome the audiences, see how much people enjoyed the events, highlight our city’s creativity and global influence, and receive such positive feedback from attendees.

“Thank you to everyone who played a part; we’re extremely grateful for the dedication, contribution and time of all. The festival couldn’t have happened and proved so popular without the support of colleagues and partners from across the Cheshire community and beyond – from our planning team, steering group and guest speakers to those running venues, all the event leaders and volunteers – and without all our visitors’ fantastic enthusiasm, input and involvement.”