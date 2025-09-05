University of Chester celebrates three shortlisted places in the ‘Oscars’ of higher education

The University of Chester is celebrating three shortlisted places in the UK’s most prestigious higher education awards.

Recognising excellence across the sector, the Times Higher Education awards are known as the ‘Oscars’ of higher education. The University has been shortlisted in the categories of Knowledge Exchange/Transfer Initiative of the Year; Most Innovative Teacher of the Year and Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year.

The award for Knowledge Exchange/Transfer Initiative of the Year recognises the most innovative and original initiative in knowledge exchange or transfer. The University has been shortlisted for its Chester Festival of Ideas – a programme of free, inclusive and accessible public events held over a long weekend in July. Working with local partners, the University has established a model that encourages and facilitates University staff to engage the public and communities in their work, while also supporting the public and communities to hold their own events as part of the Festival. In 2024 the Festival welcomed more than 2,500 attendances at nearly 90 events. In 2025 the Festival included more than 90 events and increased its engagement from University staff and local schools compared to last year.

Kate Knight, Professor of Practice Education and Simulated Learning, has been shortlisted for the Most Innovative Teacher of the Year award. This award recognises the academic whose imagination and passion have transformed a course and inspired students. Kate, who was recently named as a National Teaching Fellow by Advance HE and is Associate Dean of Chester Medical School, has pioneered innovative, student-centred models that have transformed practice learning in health and social care. Her innovative integration of simulation placements and indirect supervision has unlocked over 450 new community-based placements, increasing capacity and enriching student experiences in line with NHS goals.

The Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year award recognises the innovative use of digital technology to improve any function at a university, be that at institutional, departmental or faculty level. The University has been shortlisted for embarking on an ambitious strategy to become a global university, where educational excellence transforms lives. To support this endeavour the Faculty of Science, Business and Enterprise pioneered two interlinked digital initiatives: the International Citizen Student Show and the Micro MBA (Master of Business Administration). These projects have transformed Chester’s connection with prospective students, alumni, and partners – delivering flexible, high-impact content across borders and time zones. The combination of interactive live shows and modular online learning developed is transferable to other subjects and institutions, offering a simple but compelling blueprint to support internationalisation efforts through innovative, learner-centred digital engagement.

More than 120 institutions submitted well over 500 entries in all, with 69 institutions making the final shortlist for this 21st edition of the awards. The 21 award categories cover all aspects of university activity – from innovative teachers and world-class research to outstanding estates teams and international collaborations.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, said:

“I am absolutely thrilled to see the hard work and dedication of colleagues recognised in this shortlisting especially as the categories reflect the innovation and expertise we have here at Chester. I wish everyone the very best of luck at the awards ceremony in November.”

Chris Havergal, THE Editor, said:

“At a time of unprecedented challenge for higher education, the THE Awards enter their third decade as a steady and staunch reminder of the exceptional work that continues to take place across the UK and Ireland every day, on campuses and beyond.



“The fact that we received well over 500 entries for this year’s awards is a sure sign that the sector’s commitment to transforming lives for the better is undimmed. We offer our sincere congratulations to all those institutions and individuals shortlisted – it really is an achievement to have reached this stage in a very competitive year.”