University of Chester students and Chester Zoo join forces to pledge for nature

In an inspiring collaboration, the University of Chester’s Hedgehog Friendly Campus group and Chester Zoo have announced a joint pledge to champion nature conservation.

The pledge aims to help continue the group’s work to create a more hedgehog-friendly environment on campus and beyond with support from the zoo.

The pledge is one of the many activities the zoo is completing with the local community as part of its Networks for Nature campaign. This aims to create a wildlife-rich landscape across North-West Cheshire through community collaborations and partnerships.

The pledge is a result of a consultation with students involved in the Hedgehog Group, led by Student Project Co-ordinators Lyndon Howson and Katie Whitfield and supported by the Volunteering and Mentoring Team and the School of Natural Sciences at the University.

Students were consulted on the types of activities they could be involved with and the support they would like to see from the zoo. It has also been signed by Professor Eunice Simmons, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester and Charlotte Smith, Director of Conservation Education at Chester Zoo with Lyndon and Katie.

Activities pledged include improving wildlife habitats on campus; installing wildlife cameras and sharing the data; organising litter picking days and creating more hedgehog friendly spaces.

Chris Ablett, Chester Zoo’s Community Volunteer and Training Coordinator and Charlotte Smith, the zoo’s Director of Conservation Education, delivered an inspiring presentation about the Networks for Nature initiative at the event, and awarded the pledge to Lyndon and Katie at a recent event at the University.

Lyndon said:

“We are honoured to have collaborated with Chester Zoo in creating the Pledge for Nature, establishing a lasting legacy for our project. This inspiring initiative gives us a meaningful goal to strive towards each year.”

Katie added:

“Having this support is truly amazing, as it empowers us to champion biodiversity, not just for hedgehogs but for all wildlife on campus. Furthermore, it enables us to work closely with various organisations and groups via the Networks for Nature project, amplifying our collective impact.”

Charlotte Smith, Director of Conservation Education at Chester Zoo, said:

“Pledges can help to motivate people to make positive conservation behaviour changes. That’s why we were delighted to work with the team at the Hedgehog Friendly Campus project and the wider student body at the University of Chester, to develop this new pledge for nature. We hope it’ll encourage more students to get out into nature, commit to taking action for wildlife and be voice for change in their student community, including getting involved in wildlife monitoring, creating habitats and delivering training.

“The Hedgehog Friendly Campus group will be the trail blazers. This is the first pledge for nature that Chester Zoo has developed with a community of people in this way. We’ll apply what we learn from this project to encourage many more community groups and schools to take pledges for nature in the future.”