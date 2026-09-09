University of Derby-led network aims to turn ideas into action for communities across the UK

A new nationwide initiative designed to transform communities by bringing together public, academic and civic organisations has been launched at St George’s House, Windsor Castle.

Led by the University of Derby, the National Civic Alchemy Network (NCAN) aims to create a space for people and organisations to work together through collective action, shared values and practical approaches to local challenges.

The network combines expertise from University of Derby Civic Team, with the University of East London, social impact company Impera Analytics, and Socitm; a UK membership charity for people working in public services that supports innovation, technology and modernisation across the public sector.

Members of the National Civic Alchemy Network will have access to training, toolkits, mentoring, publications, webinars, collaborative bids and a shared learning space, creating opportunities to develop and test approaches to local challenges.

Professor Rhiannon Jones, Head of Civic and Communities at the University of Derby, said:

“The National Civic Alchemy Network has been created in response to the growing complexity of the challenges facing communities across the UK, and the need for the HE sector to work with organisations, policy makers and government to work differently to address them.

“By bringing together public sector, academic and civic partners, the network will connect research, experience and practice to provide a space to test ideas, share learning and develop practical solutions.”

Professor Kathryn Mitchell CBE DL, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Derby added:

“I am delighted that the University of Derby is leading on this innovative project.

“As a civic university, we are proud to play a leading role in bringing together education, industry and our communities to create opportunities that deliver lasting social and economic impact.”

A key focus for the Civic Alchemy Network will be on testing practical approaches in real-world settings, sharing what works, understanding what does not, and using those insights to inform future practice.

Dr Darren Sharpe, Academic Lead for Public and Civic Engagement at the University of East London and co-founder of the Civic Alchemy Network, said:

“Public and civic engagement isn’t an add-on to what universities do – it should be at the heart of it.

“Democracy is only as healthy as the range of voices it hears, and too often the people who have the most at stake in a decision are the furthest from the table where it’s made.

“Civic Alchemy us one small but deliberate attempt to change that – to bring voices from the margins into the centre, not as an afterthought but as a starting point.”

Pye Nyunt, Chief Executive of Impera Analytics, added:

“We believe that strong communities are built through shared purpose, practical collaboration and evidence that genuinely reflects people’s lived experience. The National Civic Alchemy Network creates a national space for exactly that kind of work.

“We are delighted to contribute our expertise in prevention, place‑based design and relational impact measurement, supporting partners to test new approaches and build solutions that are grounded in both data and community voice.”

Nadira Hussain, Chief Executive Officer for Socitm, believes that the National Civic Alchemy Network will provide invaluable support for communities.

They said:

“Supporting people and improving outcomes through better use of digital, data and technology is central to Socitm.

“None of the pressures our local public services are facing can be tackled alone; the only way to implement change is through effective collaboration and partnership working. The National Civic Alchemy Network will be an effective vehicle to achieve this.

“With the people and organisations in the Network, we can take the theoretical and make it practical. We have space to talk, share, test and learn.”

The University of Derby is committed to creating positive social, cultural, economic, health and environmental impact through its teaching, research, and civic activity. The University holds a Bronze Watermark from the National Co-ordinating Centre for Public Engagement (NCCPE), recognising its commitment to embedding public engagement across its work and strengthening partnerships with communities and stakeholders.