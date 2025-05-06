University of Kent shortlisted for ‘University of the Year’ at National Employability Awards

The University of Kent has been shortlisted for the prestigious ‘University of the Year’ title at the inaugural Academic Employability Awards this year – a national event which celebrates the pioneering efforts of universities to embed employability across its higher education.

Hosted by the Association of Graduate Careers Advisory Services (AGCAS), in partnership with Universities UK, Guild HE, and the Institute of Student Employers, these awards spotlight institutions, like the University of Kent, who are making exceptional progress in preparing current students for the world of work. A key focus of this is developing and integrating more career-related skills and experiences into all aspects of university teaching, learning, and student life – not just as optional extras.

The recent ‘University of the Year’ nomination is the latest accolade for the University of Kent which was ranked 40th out of 131 institutions in The Times/Sunday Times Good University Guide for 2025, one of the biggest risers in the Guide, leaping 12 places from the previous year.

The dramatic rise in ranking was a result of the University’s ongoing commitment to ensure its curriculum, teaching and student experience is inclusive, and its track record of delivering cutting edge teaching which emphasizes creativity, skills and employability.

The latest award nomination for the prestigious Academic Employability Awards ‘University of the Year’ award also reflects the University of Kent’s Education Modernisation 2025 strategy, part of its broader University of Kent 2030 vision, which places employability at the heart of academic life, and a clear commitment to career development.

The University of Kent 2030 Vision

The University of Kent 2030 vision reflects a shift in higher education strategy to meet the ever-evolving needs and ambitions of today’s student population. Despite representing a diverse community, current University of Kent students are unanimous in wanting a higher education programme which places a stronger focus on helping them to achieve specific career goals.

At the core of this approach is employability which is a key institutional priority for the University of Kent and forms its Educational Modernisation strategy. Kent’s strategy recognizes that career readiness is central to what students expect and aspire to have from their university experience, and every academic programme must have a clear commitment to career development.

Currently undergoing a consultation process, the Kent 2030 Vision will bring together a range of improvements suggested by the University of Kent students themselves. This includes changes to courses and assessment processes and increasing industry links across several courses.

Equip Training Programme

Alongside student suggestions, through an Equip training programme, University of Kent’s academic staff will become employability champions, supported by leads for employability in every academic school.

From the upcoming academic year, Kent student’s modules will feature explicit links between course content and employability skills, clearly mapped to future career pathways and enhanced with creative tools and visual resources.

In response to Kent being shortlisted for ‘University of the Year’ at the National Employability Awards, Professor Ben Cosh, Pro Vice-Chancellor for Education Modernisation, commented:

“Being shortlisted for ‘University of the Year’ is a tremendous recognition of the hard work and vision of our academic and professional services teams.

“We are proud to be leading the way in redefining what employability means in the modern university, ensuring that our students leave Kent not only with knowledge but with the confidence and capability to build their future.”

With dedicated employer advisory panels and sustained academic leadership for employability in every school, Kent is setting a new benchmark for inclusive, scalable, and impactful innovation in higher education.