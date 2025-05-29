University of Kent Study investigating the potentially dangerous effects of two prescription drugs on elite cyclists

Researchers at the University of Kent are investigating the potentially dangerous and performance-enhancing effects that the painkillers tapentadol and dihydrocodeine could have on elite cyclists.

Led by Professor Lex Mauger, a renowned expert in Applied Physiology from the School of Natural Sciences at the University of Kent, the study is being conducted on behalf of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). The findings could potentially lead to these drugs being added to WADA’s list of banned substances in sport. A wide range of supporting researchers across University of Kent are involved (from both The University of Kent’s Canterbury Campus and Medway Campus)

This study will continue until March 2026, at which point Professor Mauger will present the team’s findings to WADA.

Although both tapentadol and dihydrocodeine are available by prescription to the public for the treatment of moderate to severe pain, they come with a warning that it is illegal to drive or operate heavy machinery after taking them. Given their potential for addiction, their impact on motor control, and their significant analgesic effect, there is concern they may pose a risk to athlete health or could be abused as performance-enhancing substances.

The University of Kent team’s previous work on tramadol was instrumental in WADA’s decision to place it on the 2024 Prohibited List, effectively banning its use in global sporting competitions.

Professor Mauger of Kent said:

‘Through a year-long randomised controlled trial, we will examine whether tapentadol and dihydrocodeine pose a risk to the athlete and their competitors through reduced control of their bikes (e.g. a cyclist with worse balance/control is more likely to crash) and whether they enhance performance in a similar way to tramadol.

‘Prior to tramadol being added to the prohibited list in 2024, its use in cycling and some other sports was fairly high, with WADA’s Monitoring Programme showing that one in 23 doping controls tested were positive for tramadol. The Movement for Credible Cycling and the Union Cycliste Internationale (the world governing body for sports cycling) raised concerns with WADA about tapentadol and dihydrocodeine being used as replacement drugs for tramadol. WADA’s Monitoring Programme should provide data on their current use in sport, which will complement the data we produce from this trial.’