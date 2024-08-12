University of Salford celebrates one year anniversary of University Fellows programme

The University of Salford(@SalfordUni) is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its University Fellows programme. Launched in August 2023, this initiative brings together 21 early career academics who are dedicated to delivering transformational research across the University’s four schools.

The University Fellows are tackling some of the world’s most pressing challenges, from noise pollution to keeping our bees buzzing. Supported and nurtured by the vibrant academic environment at Salford, these fellows are well-positioned to become future leaders in their respective fields.

For the initial two years in their roles, the University Fellows are focusing exclusively on establishing the foundations for research leadership and excellence in their fields. This concentrated effort is designed to enable them to form innovative ideas that will have a lasting impact on society, shaping the world around us. The fellows are also committed to developing new partnerships with public, business, and third sector organisations, as well as advancing research-led teaching practices.

Dr Luke Posthlethwaite, Head of Funding Development at the University of Salford, said:

“Supporting new and emerging research leaders is vital to the University’s mission of fostering a more just and prosperous society. Investments in programmes such as the University Fellows ensure that we are discovering groundbreaking ideas essential for pioneering innovations and enhancing our high-quality teaching.

“The nature of the academic job market means many early-career researchers are subjected to years of short-term contracts and uncertainty. The University Fellows programme has been designed to provide the stability and support necessary for our exceptional fellows to reach their full potential as research leaders addressing global challenges.”

The projects conducted by the University Fellows complement and extend research within the University’s areas of expertise, helping to shape a more prosperous and equitable world where creativity and innovation thrive, environments are sustainable and living healthily is a shared aspiration.

One of the University Fellows, Dr Lisa Garwood-Cross, is a researcher in digital health and society, exploring social media health cultures and how audience trust translates into health influence.

Lisa said:

“As an early-career researcher, being a University Fellow has supercharged my career, providing me with development opportunities and enabling me to enhance my international profile as a researcher.

“I have recently returned from a trip to Australia and New Zealand where I presented my work at multiple major international conferences and universities, establishing links for future research collaboration. This would not have been possible without the support the University Fellows scheme provides to drive my career, and research on the impact of social media on health and wellbeing, forward. ”

The University of Salford’s commitment to fostering a supportive and collaborative environment ensures that these early career academics have the resources and guidance they need to thrive. As they progress, the University Fellows will play a crucial role in enhancing the University’s research capabilities and academic reputation on a global scale.

Dr Chris Coey, University Fellows Development Manager at the University of Salford, said:

“Our University Fellows represent the future of academic excellence and innovation. They bring fresh perspectives and ideas that are essential for addressing those hard-to-solve problems in the world around us. We are incredibly proud of their achievements in this first year and excited about the groundbreaking work they will continue to produce.”