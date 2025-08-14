University students who went through Clearing share advice on how to strive for best course

University of Chester students have shared top tips for those looking to find the right course for them through Clearing.

Clearing is the opportunity to apply fresh for a university course from 2025. While the process might appear daunting, help is at hand through the University’s dedicated Clearing page.

Several students who applied for Chester places through Clearing have spoken about how they found the process and what advice they can give to others facing the same.

Edi Bennett, studying English Literature, said:

“The Clearing process can be quite overwhelming, especially after you’ve just received your results, but the communication I had with the University was really helpful.

“I found out that Chester was the right place for me by talking directly to my academic department, having a look at what modules they could offer, and just spending a day in the city, walking round, taking it all in.”

History student Megan Cooper said:

“One of my sixth form teachers recommended Chester. I came and had a look at the University and the city; it’s absolutely beautiful and I loved it!

“When I rang up the Clearing hotline, the person I spoke to was so helpful. They reassured me that everything was going to be OK, I wasn’t going to be without a university, and they recommended I come to a Clearing Open Day. I’m really glad they gave me that opportunity and the option. They were just extremely friendly and helpful.”

Sociology with Criminology student Holly Watson added:

“I came through Clearing because I got better grades than I expected, and I wanted to see what other universities were out there that could fit what I needed. Chester was the right place for me because it really resonated with me, where I grew up, it felt very similar, which is what I needed.

“I’d say my top tip for applying through Clearing is don’t stress, don’t over panic. You’ve got lots of time to go through Clearing and sort out which is the best university for you. All the universities are super helpful, and they just want to help and make sure that you get to the right university for you.”