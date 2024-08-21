Winchester shortlisted for University of the Year at Social Mobility Awards

The University of Winchester(@_UoW) has been named as a finalist for University of the Year at the eighth annual UK Social Mobility Awards.

The Awards were established to recognise and celebrate forward-thinking organisations that are actively creating positive social change in their communities, by embedding social mobility initiatives into their work.

The awards provide valuable recognition for organisations who are leading the way in social mobility. Since their launch in 2017, the SOMOs have become an important platform for promoting social mobility in the UK and have attracted entries from leading organisations across the country, spanning multiple sectors.

Tunde Banjoko OBE, Founder of the UK Social Mobility Awards, said: “Our vision is for every employer and educator in the UK to guide meaningful action to achieve socio-economic diversity, equity and inclusion, so we’re thrilled with the action shown by this year’s finalists.”

The University has been shortlisted for its work in providing educational opportunities to children of people in our armed forces, Gypsy, Traveller, Roma, Showmen and Boatman children, refugees, and those with a background in care, ensuring circumstance does not hold them back from fulfilling their potential.

The Service Children Progression Alliance (SciP), created by the University of Winchester in 2018, was the first initiative of its kind bringing together universities and schools to support the children of forces families who are half as likely to go to university than their peers. The alliance supports more than 1000 practitioners working with service children.

A report undertaken by the University of Winchester, entitled Under the Radar, has been instrumental in helping widen access to higher education for the children of Armed Forces personnel by encouraging the Office for Students to classify them as an at risk group.

The University’s has also been recognised for its ongoing work to widen participation through the First Star Scholars scheme and as a University of Sanctuary.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Winchester, Professor Sarah Greer, said: “I am delighted that the University has been recognised for the important work it has done to support social mobility over many years. The work that we have done to support children of Armed Forces personnel – who are much less likely to attend university, and are identified as a risk group – is particularly innovative, and we have worked hard to change the national focus on this important issue.

“The work of every university shortlisted for this award should be celebrated. The quality and range of initiatives demonstrate that higher education transforms the lives not only of individuals, but also the wider communities in which they live and work.”

Winners for the awards are determined by an independent judging panel, made up of leading figures from business, charity, and the public sector, chaired by the HM Lord Lieutenant of London, Sir Kenneth Olisa OBE.

The winners will be announced at an awards gala in London on 3 October.

Driving social mobility

The University of Winchester has a long history of being a driver of social mobility, providing access to higher education for those with the ability and ambition, whatever their background: