Winchester’s pioneering physiotherapy network stretches out across borders

The Physiotherapy department at the University of Winchester is establishing a significant reputation across Europe following the launch of a pioneering online learning collaboration.

Global Minds in Motion is the first project of its kind in Europe, establishing a sustainable, peer-to-peer network for physiotherapy students across the continent.

The initiative has already seen remarkable success, with more than 200 students from countries including Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, Finland, France, The Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Luxembourg, Italy, Czech Republic, Romania, Turkey and the UK registering to engage in international knowledge exchange.

The project was sparked by Winchester becoming the first UK university to join the European Network of Physiotherapy in Higher Education (ENPHE) – the leading network dedicated to harmonizing and advancing physiotherapy education across the continent.

Project leader Josephine Morris, Senior Lecturer in Physiotherapy, identified a clear gap: there was no dedicated, student-led online forum for the exchange of professional values and pedagogical ideas within the ENPHE framework.

Josephine secured a Senate Award, funded by the University, which enabled the appointment of four dedicated student leaders: third-years Julia Sweet, Millie Freeman, and Christina Anagnostopoulou, and second-year Antonia Szewczyk.

“Our goal was to move beyond the traditional classroom and create a space where students can balance academic theory with the rapidly changing landscape in physiotherapy practice globally. The engagement we have seen so far is very good, demonstrating a clear appetite for international collaboration,” Josephine explained.

Making an impact

The impact of the network is already being felt across the continent.

The team has already spearheaded two highly impactful sessions, drawing a combined audience of approximately 100 international attendees.

The inaugural event facilitated a critical exploration of the diverse variations in physiotherapy practice across different nations, followed by a second session examining the strategic integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and global career pathways.

These sessions featured distinguished guest speakers and subject matter experts from the UK and abroad who bridge the gap between theory and real-world application.

The value of this connection is perhaps best summarised by a participating student from Turkey, who said:

“To me, understanding the applications of other countries, their cultures, and the way they look at problems opens my vision. Being able to communicate with the team has helped me a lot and it has opened new opportunities for me.”

As the network grows, it continues to offer a unique opportunity for students to share their experiences, ensuring that the next generation of healthcare professionals is globally minded and collaboratively focused.

Beyond the clinical knowledge shared, running the network provides the student leaders with a platform to acquire transferable skills in IT, project management, teamwork and the experience of dealing with a diverse network of views and perspectives.

Speaking on behalf of the student team, Julia Sweet said:

“Being part of Global Minds in Motion has been such a rewarding experience. It’s given us the chance to connect with physiotherapy students across Europe, share how practice differs between countries, and learn from each other in a really open way. It feels like we’re part of something that’s genuinely shaping how we think about our future careers.

“As student leaders, we’ve seen first-hand how much this project means to students. It’s created a space where we can learn from different healthcare systems, challenge our thinking”

“This initiative is truly the first of its kind in Europe and has placed Winchester firmly on the map regarding physiotherapy education,” said Josephine.

“I would like to extend a warm thank you to the University’s Senate and the Learning and Teaching Development team for believing in this project,” said Josephine. “Their support and funding have been instrumental in moving this from a concept to a high-impact reality for our students.”

International Academic Support:

“It is wonderful to see such a student-centred and collaborative project emerging from within the ENPHE network.” – Professor Barış Gürpınar from Izmir University, Turkey.

“I think the initiative is very good and has a great potential to contribute to students’ formation. This is a great project.” — Priscila de Brito Silva, International Coordinator at the University College of Northern Denmark,

“We are truly glad to join this international collaboration and appreciate the opportunity to connect our students with peers across Europe. We are looking forward to seeing this network grow.” — Oliwier Parol, Student Council Chairman, Warsaw Medical Academy, Poland.

“The Global Minds in Motion project sounds fantastic, and we would like to take part in it.” — Professor Margarida Sequeira, SAUDE, Portugal.

“Inspiring,” — Professor Javier Güeita Rodríguez, Universidad Rey Juan Carlos, Madrid.