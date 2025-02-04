Yvette’s New Beginning, Will Change Lives

A University of Sunderland graduate who fled the genocide in Rwanda has overcome both trauma and learning difficulties to land her dream job as a nurse.

Yvette Nyinakijeri, 38, graduated from her Adult Nursing Practice degree in November last year and collected the University’s Helen McArdle Nursing Prize after excelling in her studies.

Over the last few years her talents have shone through, but Yvette didn’t initially plan to study at Sunderland at all.

“I came to a University of Sunderland open day to support a friend,” she said.

“While my friend attended her appointments, I stayed behind, exploring the University and speaking with staff. I was particularly impressed by the supportive and welcoming environment. I visited every stall and was met with helpful answers.

“By the time we left, I had made up my mind to join the University.”

But despite Yvette’s enthusiastic beginning university wasn’t an easy road. As a young girl she fled from the genocide in Rwanda with her family, first to Uganda, then to the UK, finally settling in the north-east in 2011. During her first year at university Yvette needed support for PTSD, and she was also diagnosed with severe complex dyslexia.

“The University helped me navigate challenges that could otherwise have derailed my progress,” admits Yvette.

“The support I received at Sunderland made me feel a profound sense of belonging.

“It’s difficult to put into words the unconditional love, encouragement, and assistance I experienced. It was unlike anything I’ve encountered.”

Now, Yvette has graduated as a prize-winning student and has begun the next phase of her career as a nurse in the ITU at the University Hospital of North Durham.

“I’m absolutely loving my new role, it feels like I’m living the dream,” alumna Yvette said.

“Every day is a learning experience, and the staff are truly amazing, so supportive and caring.

“It’s definitely challenging as it’s a specialised area of nursing, but I’m thriving and loving every moment.

“I can’t stop smiling because this incredible future is all thanks to University of Sunderland and the fantastic nursing team who prepared me so well.”

The Helen McArdle Nursing Prize is part of a multi-million-pound partnership with the philanthropist and entrepreneur that benefits teaching and research in nursing and care. Through scholarships and student prizes, Helen’s donation supports and celebrate trainee nurses at the Sunderland School of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Ensuring graduates leave equipped with the knowledge, skills, confidence, and connections to make a positive difference in the world is a vital part of the University of Sunderland’s role as a professions-facing university and an anchor institution embedded in the north-east.