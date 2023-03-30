Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Finding your voice with Eli Turay

UAL March 30, 2023
In this week’s Teach Inspire Create podcast episode, composer, producer, DJ and teacher, Eli Turay, joins UAL Awarding Body.

This episode explores the important role that community plays in Eli’s creative process and delves into how he produces music for multiple clients at the same time. Eli also discusses how his teaching practice and production work have informed one another over the years.

Eli is a composer, producer, DJ and teacher. After having been inspired by his music father, Eli was keen to pursue a career in music from a young age. He now works with young people teaching media and music and also composes and produces music for a variety of commercial clients.

Listen to Eli’s episode and subscribe to the Teach Inspire Create podcast.

We design and award creative pre-degree qualifications that empower, support and inspire educators to help students reach their potential.

