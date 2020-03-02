Use the form to submit requests for a new facility or loans bursary for the 2019 to 2020 funding year.

Advanced Learner Loans: first time request form 2019 to 2020 XLSM , 239KB

If you do not have a loan facility you can use the first time request form to request one; you must currently hold an adult education budget or apprenticeship funding contract/agreement, and have held it since at least the 2017 to 2018 funding year.

If you have a loan facility, you can use this form to request loans bursary for the first time.

Completed request forms must be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. before 5pm on Monday 16 March 2020.

For further information, please refer to the Advanced Learner Loans funding rules 2019 to 2020.