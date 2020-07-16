How ESFA handles complaints about academies

Guide for parents and carers about how the Education and Skills Funding Agency (ESFA) handles complaints about an academy.

This guide provides advice for parent and carers who wish to raise concerns about an academy’s handling of complaints, including complaints about exclusions. It sets out the responsibilities of academies and the role of ESFA in handling complaints.

Academies may choose to have different arrangements for handling complaints from those who are not parents or carers of pupils. We recommend that academies clearly explain their process to resolve these complaints.

Published 20 June 2014
Last updated 16 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. We have updated this page to improve the information available to parents and carers who wish to raise concerns about an academy’s handling of complaints or exclusion reviews.

  2. Updated to improve the information about ESFA's role in handling complaints.

  3. First published.

