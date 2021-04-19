Schedule of headteacher board meetings 2021 to 2022 and meeting preparation templates.

Documents

Schedule of headteacher board meetings 2021 to 2022

HTML

Multi-academy trust / sponsor template

PDF, 155KB, 7 pages

Project template

PDF, 283KB, 12 pages

Details

These documents relate to headteacher boards.

Published 6 November 2018
Last updated 19 April 2021 + show all updates

  1. Added additional meeting date for 'South East and south London'.

  2. Updated schedule of headteacher board meetings for 2021 to 2022.

  3. Updated schedule of headteacher board meetings for 2020 to 2021.

  4. Added schedule of headteacher board meetings for 2020 to 2021.

  5. Meeting preparation templates updated. References to 'floor standard' have been removed.

  6. In 'Schedule of headteacher board meetings 2019 to 2020', updated dates for meetings in north-west London and south-central England and west midlands regions.

  7. Amendments to meeting dates for the North of England and South-West England regions in the schedule of headteacher board meetings 2019 to 2020.

  8. Updated 'Schedule of headteacher board meetings 2019 to 2020'.

  9. Updated 'Schedule of headteacher board meetings' to include 2019 to 2020 dates.

  10. Schedule of headteacher board meetings 2018 to 2019 updated: South-east England and south London 14 February meeting cancelled.

  11. First published.

