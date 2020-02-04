Subject knowledge enhancement (SKE) course directory

An overview and directory of subject knowledge enhancement courses for lead schools and initial teacher training (ITT) providers.

Use this course directory to search for existing providers of SKE courses.

This guidance is for School Direct lead schools and ITT providers who are allocated training places in:

biology

chemistry

computing

design and technology

English

geography

languages

mathematics

primary mathematics

physics

religious education

SKE courses can be provided by School Direct partnerships, ITT providers or third parties.

If you offer SKE courses and would like to include these in this directory, complete our SKE course form and email it to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Read Subject knowledge enhancement: an introduction for more information on SKE .

School Direct is a school-led route into initial teacher training ( ITT ). It is run by a partnership between a lead school, other schools and an accredited teacher training provider.