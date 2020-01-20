A strategy setting out our approach to diversity and inclusion

Documents

Ofqual diversity and inclusion strategy PDF , 730KB, 20 pages This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This diversity and inclusion strategy outlines in detail how we will deliver our commitment to create and maintain an inclusive working environment that provides equality of opportunity for all, whilst recognising and valuing our individual differences.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources A user guide and technical annex to support the 2019 release of 16 to Resources Details of how Ofqual has met its equality objectives and a look ahead Resources A school exchange scheme is being extended as part of plans for Britai