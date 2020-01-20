A strategy setting out our approach to diversity and inclusion
Documents
Ofqual diversity and inclusion strategy
PDF, 730KB, 20 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
This diversity and inclusion strategy outlines in detail how we will deliver our commitment to create and maintain an inclusive working environment that provides equality of opportunity for all, whilst recognising and valuing our individual differences.
Advertisement