Unique all-in-one display solution that combines wireless collaboration and digital signage

Vivitek announces NovoDisplay

In line with its ongoing strategy to offer innovative display solutions with user benefits to streamline business life, Vivitek has announced NovoDisplay, an all-in-one flat screen solution. NovoDisplay integrates three key functions - 4K-UHD display, wireless collaboration capabilities and digital signage – to create one productivity-boosting solution.

Designed for huddle rooms and offices, NovoDisplay is central to transforming conventional group meetings into a meeting format that’s more befitting of the ‘always–on’, digital era, where everyone is encouraged to participate. With its flexibility and rich feature set, the multi-faceted NovoDisplay provides a seamless gateway to effortless wireless information sharing in meetings as well providing a digital message/announcement board during other office hours. The NovoDisplay delivers true return on investment too, thanks to its reduced set up time and simplified integration thanks to it being an all-in-one solution. This in turn ensures it is very cost effective to run in the long term, while free software upgrades means that there are no hidden or surprise long term costs to worry about.

4K-UHD display

In order to meet the wide and varied needs of all customers, the NovoDisplay is available in four sizes - 43”, 55”, 65”, and 75” – while its 4K-UHD (3840 x 2160) resolution and In-Plane Switching (IPS) panel offers outstanding detail and stunning visuals, whatever size display a customer selects.

Wireless Collaboration

NovoDisplay users will appreciate how the built-in NovoConnect simplifies collaboration. NovoConnect enables wireless mirroring from any device to the NovoDisplay, making it fully compatible with the ever-popular BYOD practice. Offering cross-platform compatibility with Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Android and iOS, the NovoConnect app enables users’ devices to connect easily to the bigger display screen in order to visualise ideas in a meeting, thus optimising both productivity and creativity.

Furthermore, as part of NovoConnect’s embedded features, the display includes a complete set of collaboration tools. It boasts functionality ranging from the ability to switch participants’ screens rapidly, to displaying up to four participants simultaneously. Meanwhile, advanced moderation functions help the meeting host to remain in control of the meeting agenda.

For those occasions when external guests are joining a meeting, NovoDisplay makes it easy – and secure – for them to share and display their content too, thanks to the convenience of the optional plug-and-play LauncherPlus. This provides an alternative to the app-based connection and ensures both zero impact on the IT network, as well as peace of mind for network managers and guests alike.

Digital Signage

To maximise the value of NovoDisplay when it’s not being used for meeting purposes, it can easily take on a second role as a digital signage or board to communicate messages – from wayfinding, to ‘Welcome’ messages, news, departmental goals, canteen menus and general information updates – thanks to the built-in NovoDS digital signage solution .

Designed to be easy enough for anyone to use, NovoDS makes it simple and intuitive to create playlist content to publish to any chosen NovoDisplay on the network. Not only does the free software offer full flexibility and creativity for the content creator, it is a real benefit for the IT department too, as they can manage the devices centrally directly from their workspace.

Meanwhile, its functionality is enriched further by Vivitek’s optional cloud-based service, NovoDS Cloud. This enables access and control of playlists via its web interface, enabling updates to be made from any authorised computer or mobile device anywhere.

Commenting on the introduction of NovoDisplay, Holger Graeff, General Manager, Vivitek EMEA, added: “Following the success of our NovoConnect and NovoDS solutions, it was logical for Vivitek to develop an all-in-one solution which offers all the connectivity and communication features required by many businesses today.”

He added: “Businesses of all sizes are now able to enjoy a high-resolution 4K display panel, wireless collaboration, and digital signage in one single product that represents exceptional value for money. Furthermore, in addition to its ease of use, NovoDisplay offers a real return on investment; first, because it reduces set up time and is easy to integrate and, second, because the solution integrates three core functions that can be switched between easily.”