Ready reckoner to calculate level 3 value-added scores for providers. Transition matrices shows grades in different subjects nationally.

Use the ready reckoner to calculate level 3 value-added results.

Level 3 value-added is a progress measure for school sixth forms and colleges which is used in the 16 to 18 performance tables.

You can also read the 16 to 18 accountability technical guide to learn more about the level 3 value-added measure.

The transition matrices tool presents value-added results differently. It shows the grades achieved by students in particular subjects with similar levels of prior attainment.

23 January 2020 Added amended 2019 ready reckoner, 2018 ready reckoner and the 2019 transition matrices. 24 October 2019 Updated the ready reckoner for 2019 and removed the transition matrices. 24 January 2019 Updated the ready reckoner and transition matrices documents for 2018. 10 January 2019 Added contact details for the 16-18 performance tables team. 23 November 2018 Updated document 'Level 3 value-added ready reckoner: 2018' to correct the points in the prior attainment pages. 25 October 2018 New ready reckoner for 2018. 2 February 2018 Added the 'transition matrices' spreadsheet. 25 January 2018 Attached a revised version of the ready reckoner in line with publication of the 2017 performance tables. 12 April 2017 Corrected the points table on the subject chart page. 19 January 2017 First published.