Ready reckoner to calculate level 3 value-added scores for providers. Transition matrices shows grades in different subjects nationally.
Level 3 value-added ready reckoner: 2019
ZIP, 7.57MB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Transition matrices 16 to 18: 2019
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 2.22MB
Level 3 value-added ready reckoner: 2018
ZIP, 2.78MB
Use the ready reckoner to calculate level 3 value-added results.
Level 3 value-added is a progress measure for school sixth forms and colleges which is used in the 16 to 18 performance tables.
You can also read the 16 to 18 accountability technical guide to learn more about the level 3 value-added measure.
The transition matrices tool presents value-added results differently. It shows the grades achieved by students in particular subjects with similar levels of prior attainment.Published 19 January 2017
Last updated 23 January 2020 + show all updates
Added amended 2019 ready reckoner, 2018 ready reckoner and the 2019 transition matrices.
Updated the ready reckoner for 2019 and removed the transition matrices.
Updated the ready reckoner and transition matrices documents for 2018.
Added contact details for the 16-18 performance tables team.
Updated document 'Level 3 value-added ready reckoner: 2018' to correct the points in the prior attainment pages.
New ready reckoner for 2018.
Added the 'transition matrices' spreadsheet.
Attached a revised version of the ready reckoner in line with publication of the 2017 performance tables.
Corrected the points table on the subject chart page.
First published.
