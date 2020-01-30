New experimental statistics on school funding in England between financial years 2010 to 2011 and 2020 to 2021.
Documents
School funding in England: main text
PDF, 399KB, 20 pages
School funding in England: tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 8.05MB
This release contains data for:
- school revenue funding for 5 to 16 year olds between the 2010 to 2011 and 2020 to 2021 financial years
- school funding allocations for 2019 to 2020 financial year
Contact
Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Phone: 0370 000 2288
