New experimental statistics on school funding in England between financial years 2010 to 2011 and 2020 to 2021.

School funding in England: main text

PDF, 399KB, 20 pages

School funding in England: tables

MS Excel Spreadsheet, 8.05MB

This release contains data for:

  • school revenue funding for 5 to 16 year olds between the 2010 to 2011 and 2020 to 2021 financial years
  • school funding allocations for 2019 to 2020 financial year

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 0370 000 2288

Published 30 January 2020