University of Chester scoops four honours in Whatuni Student Choice Awards

The University of Chester (@uochester) has won four accolades in the 2024 Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs),UK’s only higher education awards decided exclusively by students @Whatuni.

After achieving the joint highest number of nominations in the 2024 Whatuni Student Choice Awards (WUSCAs), Chester has been named the best for Student Support, International and Postgraduate students, and presented with the silver award for University of the Year.

Now in its 11th year, the WUSCAs is the one-and-only higher education awards in the UK where institutions are solely judged and reviewed by students themselves.

The Awards, announced at a ceremony in London yesterday (April 24), celebrate the best Higher Education Institutions in the nation and shine a light on those that have gone above and beyond to support students during the year.

The University was also placed in the top five in the UK for Career Prospects; Lecturers and Teaching Quality; Facilities and Student Life, and in the top 10 for its Halls and Student Accommodation and Students’ Union.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons said: “We’re thrilled to receive gold awards in the Student Support, International and Postgraduate categories, and the silver award for University of the Year, in addition to further top 10 placings. It is a tremendous honour to be recognised in this way by our students, and evidences the University’s commitment to the student experience despite the economic challenges the whole higher education sector is facing.

“Thank you to all the students who voted through their reviews, and everyone in our University community who works to continually enhance the student experience, and provide an excellent education at all levels and areas of study, enriching the lives of our graduates, and making them ‘world ready’.”

Simon Emmett, CEO of IDP Connect, which runs the WUSCAs, said: “This year’s WUSCAs are a celebration of the extraordinary efforts that institutions put into making student experiences exceptional.

“I’m honoured to work in the higher education sector and delighted to see significant increases in student satisfaction for both domestic and international students, despite some of the negative press coverage we’ve seen lately.”

He continued: “Thank you to all institutions that participated in WUSCAs 2024 for believing in the power and importance of the student voice and huge congratulations to all this year’s winners.”

To determine the placings, the Whatuni Student Choice Awards review collection team gathered more than 38,000 student reviews from over 260 Higher Education Institutions in the UK and tallied up the ratings across 11 different categories.