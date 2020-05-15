New experimental statistics on school funding in England between financial years 2010 to 2011 and 2020 to 2021.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

This release contains data for:

school revenue funding for 5 to 16 year olds between the 2010 to 2011 and 2020 to 2021 financial years

school funding allocations for 2019 to 2020 financial year

The data in Table 2a has been amended for some schools.

Previously, for about 2000 maintained schools receiving minimum per-pupil funding and/or funding floor allocations, the totals displayed were wrong and did not reflect the sum of the individual components of funding (please note this affects only the figures shown in this table and not the actual funding allocations issued to schools for 2019 to 2020). This has now been corrected.

Contact

Email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Phone: 0370 000 2288