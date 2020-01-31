Summary Consultation on the legal establishment and location of awarding organisations regulated by Ofqual. This consultation closes at

11:45pm on 21 February 2020

Consultation description

We are seeking views on our proposal to change our requirements about the location of the awarding organisations we regulate.

Our proposals are intended to address two matters:

the UK’s new relationship with the EU during the transition period following the UK’s exit from the EU; and

to remove the possibility that we might recognise an awarding organisation which, although legally established in the UK, Gibraltar or in an EU or EFTA country, does not have a substantial presence in any of these countries.

We are seeking views on our proposals to change:

our Criteria for Recognition (the Criteria), which we use to determine whether we should recognise an organisation to offer regulated qualifications; and

our General Conditions of Recognition (the Conditions), with which awarding organisations, once recognised, must comply.

