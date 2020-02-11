Funding guidance for further education (FE) organisations and ITE providers for 2020 to 2021 to help train FE teachers.
FE initial teacher education (ITE) bursaries funding manual: 2020 to 2021
Ref: DfE-00030-2020PDF, 203KB, 25 pages
FE initial teacher education (ITE) grants funding manual: 2020 to 2021
Ref: DfE-00031-2020PDF, 197KB, 25 pages
The bursary manual is for providers offering pre-service ITE courses. It sets out the scope, eligibility criteria and details for the 2020 to 2021 academic year ITE bursaries offer.
The grants manual is for ESFA-funded FE providers who will employ individuals starting in-service ITE programmes in the 2020 to 2021 academic year. It sets out the scope, eligibility criteria and details for the ITE grants offer.
