Number of incidents of malpractice for GCSE, AS and A level in the summer exam series.

Advertisement

Kingscourt School: warning notice
Resources
A notice to Kingscourt School from the Department for Education.Docume
The Yehudi Menuhin School: warning notice
Resources
A notice to the Yehudi Menuhin School from the Department for Educatio
Kent House Hospital School: warning notice
Resources
A notice to Kent House Hospital School from the Department for Educati

These statistics will be released between December and January 2021