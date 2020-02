A notice to Kingsbrook School from the Department for Education.

Failings were found at this independent school during a recent inspection.

The Department for Education (DfE) has issued a second notice to improve.

27 February 2020 Added warning notice for October 2019. 6 March 2019 First published.