‘For Salford, From Salford’: new report reveals social and economic contribution made by the University of Salford. 

£176m contributed to the UK’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

£346.6m total Gross Value Added (GVA) generated by the University

61% of total GVA in Salford City (£211.9m)

7,952 total jobs generated, 3060 are University employees

All figures based on financial year 2022/23

Following a national report commissioned by Universities UK showing the full scope of the economic impact of the UK’s higher education sector, the University of Salford has released its own economic and social impact report celebrating the contribution made in Salford, Greater Manchester and beyond.

More than just an institution for learning, Salford’s research, innovation, collaboration and approach to finding solutions for issues to benefit the greater good of communities at home and globally is evidenced throughout the report, working together with partners and key stakeholders to ensure the greatest benefit for those impacted. Enriching lives is a central theme, with a key focus on building prosperity and equity, enabling healthy living, improving sustainability, and developing creativity and innovation.

Looking to the future, the University has recently announced plans for a new health building in Salford that will be central to the University’s commitment to helping reduce health and social inequalities and to its pledge to help address the NHS’ workforce challenges. The site is a key part of the University’s multi-million-pound Campus Connectivity Plan, which will benefit staff, students and the local community. The new building will also complement Salford City Council’s wider Crescent development scheme.

As the University of Salford has grown as an institution, so too has its impact. The University is an anchor institution within Salford, driving growth and prosperity through collaboration, but with an international reach that includes a global alumni community of over 218,000 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Salford, Professor Nic Beech, commented:

“This report celebrates the significant contributions we are making at local, regional, national, and international levels. Our focus is on inclusive innovation, and through our strong partnerships we are advancing healthcare, assisting with energy affordability, improving sound environments, driving economic growth, developing a workforce pipeline and shaping policy. We play a critical role in tackling important issues faced by our communities on our doorstep and globally, collaborating with others to advance social justice and drive long-term systemic change. As we look to the future, we will sharpen our focus on social justice, combatting inequalities, and providing our students with life-changing education.”

Mayor of Salford, Paul Dennett commented:

“What excites me most about the University’s work is its focus on inclusive innovation and growth—an approach that ensures that the benefits of progress are shared by all. By prioritising social justice and equity, the University is not only preparing its students to be agents of change but also laying the foundation for Salford, to become a global leader in innovation and research. Let’s continue to build on this momentum and create a future where Salford thrives at the heart of a dynamic, inclusive, and prosperous Greater Manchester.”