A letter sent to heads of schools and colleges on Monday 2 March 2020.
Documents
Letter to heads 2 March 2020
PDF, 189KB, 2 pages
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Details
Ofqual’s Chief Regulator has written to heads of schools and colleges in England with information to help them run a smooth, incident-free exam series.
The letter contains links to resources which schools and colleges can use to communicate with students, parents and carers. It gives important reminders about the security of exam packages, and ways in which exams officers can be supported. It also provides information about where to find guidance about planning for disruption and emergencies.
Advertisement