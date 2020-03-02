A letter sent to heads of schools and colleges on Monday 2 March 2020.

Ofqual’s Chief Regulator has written to heads of schools and colleges in England with information to help them run a smooth, incident-free exam series.

The letter contains links to resources which schools and colleges can use to communicate with students, parents and carers. It gives important reminders about the security of exam packages, and ways in which exams officers can be supported. It also provides information about where to find guidance about planning for disruption and emergencies.

