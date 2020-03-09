Guide to help academies complete the budget forecast return

We have published the guide for the academies budget forecast financial return. This guide is to be used to help all users complete the financial return. Once the form is live we will add a link to access it. For more details please see the main budget forecast overview page - this includes the excel workbook to help you prepare for your return.

If you have any questions about academies budget forecast returns, please contact us using our online enquiry form below. Please put ‘academies budget forecast returns’ at the top of your enquiry so we can quickly direct your question to the team.

ESFA enquiries

