The attainment of 16- to 18-year-olds at the end of their studies in England.
Documents
Main text: 16 to 18 multi-academy trust performance 2019 (revised)
PDF, 274KB, 8 pages
National tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 54.6KB
Annex A
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 35.8KB
Underlying data
ZIP, 56KB
This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.
If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.
Quality and methodology
PDF, 244KB, 14 pages
Details
This publication contains data and analysis on the performance of multi-academy trusts (MATs) at 16 to 18.
The performance of all MATs and sponsors in England are in Find and compare schools in England: all multi-academy trusts (MATs)/sponsors.
Multi-academy trust data team
EmailThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
Alex Miller 07387 133678
Advertisement