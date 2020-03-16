Production and supply of ventilator components

Government is looking for organisations to support in the supply of ventilators and ventilator components.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy is looking for organisations who can support in the supply of ventilators and ventilator components across the United Kingdom as part of the government’s response to COVID-19.

If your business can help with the Prime Minister’s call for ventilator production, please visit https://ventilator.herokuapp.com to register your details.

