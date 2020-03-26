Results from the 2018 to 2019 survey into the views and experiences of employers and learners involved in apprenticeships.

The learner survey looks at:

motivations for doing an apprenticeship

experience of the training received

satisfaction with the apprenticeship

the effects on careers

The employer survey covers:

employers’ experiences of offering apprenticeships

who they took on and to what types of apprenticeship

their motivations for offering apprenticeships

satisfaction of employers