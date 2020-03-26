Results from the 2018 to 2019 survey into the views and experiences of employers and learners involved in apprenticeships.
Documents
Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: learner survey
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-082-9, DFE-RR965PDF, 1.07MB, 137 pages
Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: employer survey
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-084-3, DFE- RR973PDF, 4.36MB, 141 pages
Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: learner survey technical report
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-085-0, DFE-RR965aPDF, 1.08MB, 162 pages
Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: employer survey technical report
Ref: ISBN 978-1-83870-083-6, DFE-RR973aPDF, 789KB, 65 pages
Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: learner survey data tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 1.23MB
Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: employer survey data tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 3.28MB
Apprenticeship evaluation 2018 to 2019: employer survey level 6 and 7 data tables
MS Excel Spreadsheet, 243KB
Details
The learner survey looks at:
- motivations for doing an apprenticeship
- experience of the training received
- satisfaction with the apprenticeship
- the effects on careers
The employer survey covers:
- employers’ experiences of offering apprenticeships
- who they took on and to what types of apprenticeship
- their motivations for offering apprenticeships
- satisfaction of employers