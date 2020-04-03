Information for schools, students and parents on how qualifications will be graded and awarded in summer 2020.

Documents

Information for Heads of Centre, Heads of Department and teachers on the submission of Centre assessment grades: Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A level, Extended Project Qualification and Advanced Extension Award in maths

Ref: Ofqual/20/6607/1PDF, 218KB, 14 pages

Guidance for teachers, students, parents and carers: Summer 2020 grades for GCSE, AS and A level, Extended Project Qualification and Advanced Extension Award in maths

Ref: Ofqual/20/6607/2PDF, 224KB, 9 pages

Letter to students - Summer 2020 grading

PDF, 154KB, 3 pages

Details

Since the Secretary of State for Education announced that the 2020 exam series in England would be cancelled to help fight the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19), we have worked at speed to develop a process which fairly recognises students’ work and makes sure they get their grades in time to progress. You will find on this page details about how GCSEs, AS and A levels will be awarded this summer, further guidance for teachers, students, parents and carers and an open letter to students who were expecting to be taking their exams this summer.

Published 3 April 2020