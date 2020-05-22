Expectations for centres on who should be responsible for entering candidates for autumn exams.
Centre responsibility for autumn GCSE, AS and A level exam series: guidance
This guidance is for:
- school and college leaders, heads of exam centres
- teachers
- students who were expecting to take GCSE, AS or A level exams this summer but who will not be able to receive a calculated grade
- students concerned that their calculated grade might not reflect their performance had their exams gone ahead
There’s separate guidance on the cancellation of GCSEs, AS and A levels in 2020.
