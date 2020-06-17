Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers
ESFA Update further education: 17 June 2020
ESFA Update academies: 17 June 2020
ESFA Update local authorities: 17 June 2020
Items for further education
|latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
|July financial collection from colleges
|college corporation financial management good practice guides
|T Levels – 2022 providers and criteria to deliver T Levels in 2023
|version 1 of ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021
|Advanced Learner Loans – launch of the 2020 to 2021 application service
|new Advanced Learner Loans funding letter templates
|changes to the UK Register of Learning Providers Service
Items for academies
|Academies Accounts Direction 2019 to 2020 published
Items for local authorities
|Information
