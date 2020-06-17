Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding Agency for academies, schools, colleges, local authorities and further education providers

ESFA Update further education: 17 June 2020

ESFA Update academies: 17 June 2020

ESFA Update local authorities: 17 June 2020

Details

Items for further education

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
ActionJuly financial collection from colleges
Informationcollege corporation financial management good practice guides
InformationT Levels – 2022 providers and criteria to deliver T Levels in 2023
Informationversion 1 of ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021
InformationAdvanced Learner Loans – launch of the 2020 to 2021 application service
Informationnew Advanced Learner Loans funding letter templates
Informationchanges to the UK Register of Learning Providers Service

Items for academies

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
InformationAcademies Accounts Direction 2019 to 2020 published
InformationT Levels – 2022 providers and criteria to deliver T Levels in 2023

Items for local authorities

Informationlatest information on coronavirus (COVID-19)
InformationT Levels – 2022 providers and criteria to deliver T Levels in 2023
Informationversion 1 of ESFA adult education budget (AEB) funding and performance management rules 2020 to 2021
InformationAdvanced Learner Loans – launch of the 2020 to 2021 application service
Informationnew Advanced Learner Loans funding letter templates
Published 17 June 2020