Statistics from Ofsted for early years and childcare.
There is also a collection for children’s centres.
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2020
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2019
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2019
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2019
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2018
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2018
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2018
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2017
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2017
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2017
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2016
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2016
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 March 2016
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 December 2015
- Childcare providers and inspections as at 31 August 2015
- Childcare inspections and outcomes as at 31 March 2015
- Early years and childcare: registered providers inspections and outcomes July to August 2014
- Early years and childcare inspections and outcomes September 2014 to December 2014
- Early years and childcare: inspections and outcomes 2011 to 2014
- Registered childcare providers and places in England: December 2008 onwards
Transparency data
- Consented addresses for childminders and domestic childcare
- Childminder and home childcarer (nanny) applications
Freedom of Information (FOI) datasets
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2018
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 December 2017
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 August 2017
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2017
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 December 2016
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 August 2016
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2016
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 December 2015
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 August 2015
- FOI: early years dataset as at 31 March 2015
- FOI: Early years dataset as at 31 August 2014
- Early years FOI request datasets: 2013 and 2014
Research and analysis
- Early Years Register (EYR) joiners and leavers, with inspection judgements: October 2014 to September 2017
- Ages and Stages Questionnaire (ASQ-3) analysis: October 2016 to March 2017
- Early years and childcare inspections and outcomes: September 2008 to August 2012
- Management information for early years inspection outcomes to 31 October 2015
- Inspection outcomes of early years providers by staff qualifications
