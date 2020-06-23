A summary of attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and early years settings since Thursday 16 April.

18 June 2020 data and summary: attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/attendance-in-education-and-early-years-settings-during-the-coronavirus-covid-19-outbreak/2020-week-25

Pre-release access list: attendance in education and early years settings: 23 March to 18 June 2020

All education settings were closed except for vulnerable children and the children of key workers due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak from Friday 20 March 2020.

From 1 June, the government asked schools to welcome back children in nursery, reception and years 1 and 6, alongside children of critical workers and vulnerable children. From 15 June, secondary schools, sixth form and further education colleges were asked to begin providing face-to-face support to students in year 10 and 12 to supplement their learning from home, alongside full time provision for students from priority groups.

The data on Explore education statistics shows attendance in education settings since Monday 23 March and in early years settings since Thursday 16 April. The summary explains the responses for a set time frame.

The data is collected from a daily education settings survey and a twice-weekly local authority early years survey.

The pre-release access list shows post holders with access for 24 hours before release.

Previously published data and summaries up to 11 June are available.

Published 23 June 2020