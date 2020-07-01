This consultation has concluded

Download the full outcome

Early years foundation stage reforms: consultation response

Ref: DfE-00104-2020PDF, 339KB, 34 pages

Detail of outcome

Summary of responses we received, along with the government’s response outlining the next steps.

Original consultation

Summary

We are seeking views on proposed changes to the statutory framework for the early years foundation stage.

This consultation was held on another website.

This consultation ran from
to

Consultation description

The aim of this consultation is to seek views from interested parties on proposed changes to the statutory framework for the early years foundation stage.

This consultation seeks views on:

  • proposed revisions to the educational programmes
  • proposed revisions to the early learning goals
  • proposed changes to the assessment and moderation process for the early years foundation stage profile
  • a proposed change to the safeguarding and welfare requirements to promote good oral health
Published 24 October 2019
Last updated 1 July 2020

  1. Added the consultation response.

  2. First published.

