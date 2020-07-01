Protective measures for providers of community activities, holiday or after-school clubs, tuition and other out-of-school settings offering provision to children during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Providers of out-of-school and holiday activities operate from a range of premises including schools and other regulated educational institutions, by arrangement with the proprietors of those institutions, and other community premises such as village halls, by arrangement with the owners or managers of those premises.

The Department for Education wants to ensure, with these protective measures, that all providers are able to open in:

  • their own premises
  • education premises, such as schools or colleges (where providers would be using them outside of school hours, or when closed over school holiday periods)
  • community-facing premises including village halls, community centres and places of worship
