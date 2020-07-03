Research aiming to provide independent external process evaluation of the industry placements pilot programme.

Process evaluation of support for T Level industry placements

Support for industry placements: provider and employer views on new placement models and approaches

Industry placement pilot: route reports

Evaluation of the industry placements pilot

Details

The evaluation aims to:

  • assess the effectiveness of different placement and support models in different contexts
  • provide evidence on implementation, highlighting lessons for full, national roll-out

The route reports aim to provide insights into the specific experiences of delivering placements within relevant industries.

Published 6 December 2018
Last updated 3 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added Support for industry placements: provider and employer views on new placement models and approaches, and Process evaluation of support for T Level industry placements: research report.

  2. Added 'industry placement pilot: route reports' to provide insight into placements within different industries.

  3. First published.

