This is a presentation of the pre-registration briefing for childminders.

Pre-registration briefing for those wishing to become childminders

MS Powerpoint Presentation, 209KB

Pre-registration briefing for those wishing to become childminders

PDF, 253KB, 46 pages

Local authorities can use this briefing for people who are interested in becoming childminders.

The document is available as powerpoint and pdf.

Published 3 September 2014
Last updated 6 July 2020 + show all updates

  1. Updated slides 29 and 42 following improvements to the online registration forms.

  2. Added additional slide clarifying which types of DBS check Ofsted can accept when registering.

  3. Updated presentation with information about our new pilot childminder registration service (see new slide 28) and minor changes to slides 15, 41 and 42.

  4. Clarified slide 18 (training requirements).

  5. Updated presentation text and format throughout for readability (no policy changes).

  6. Change to slide 19: Ofsted strongly recommends signing up to the DBS update service, but this is no longer mandatory.

  7. Updated for use from October 2015.

  8. First published.

