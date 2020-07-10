 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Underkeeper

Details
Hits: 34
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Reference Number: ST0412

Details of standard

Occupation summary

This occupation is found in the game and wildlife management sector. The broad purpose of the occupation is to participate in habitat management, pest and predator control and animal husbandry in support of a shooting enterprise.  As well as producing a harvestable surplus of gamebirds, an underkeeper contributes to associated conservation activities for the benefit of other flora and fauna. An underkeeper will assist on shoot days and will be expected to undertake routine estate maintenance. In their daily work, an employee in this occupation interacts with a variety of organisations and individuals, including estate managers, senior gamekeepers, police/other statutory bodies, paying guests, other land users and the general public. Underkeeper’s work under some challenging conditions and can be expected to work some unsociable hours and will be outdoors in all weathers. They need to follow instructions precisely from the headkeeper or estate manager to help deliver an estate’s management plan, but frequently operate alone and need to rely on their own initiative and adaptability. An employee in this occupation will be responsible for supporting the management of landscapes, wildlife and shooting activities. To   fulfil these requirements an underkeeper needs to be competent and qualified in a range of practical gamekeeping skills, including animal and bird husbandry, the creation and maintenance of healthy habitat, and the responsible and appropriate use of all relevant traps, pesticides, hand tools, power tools and firearms.

Typical job titles

Typical job titles include Underkeeper, Gamekeeper, Beatkeeper, Wildlife manager.

Occupation duties

Duty

KSBs

Duty 1 Maintain healthy gamebird populations including the use of medications, feeding wild birds, care of laying birds, hatching eggs, rearing game, recognise and responding common diseases and releasing game, whilst raising animals with optimal welfare and consideration for their needs throughout the different stages of life Uphold the five animal welfare freedoms as contained in the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

K2 K3 K15 K16 K21

S1 S4 S6 S7

B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7 B8

Duty 2 Use a variety of integrated methods to control pests and predators of game, including the use of firearms, traps and pesticides.

K1 K2 K5 K6 K7 K8 K9 K10 K11 K13 K16 K19

S1 S6 S7 S8 S9 S10 S19 S20 S21

B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B8

Duty 3 Participate in the running of a shoot day by ensuring all equipment is ready to use, help with briefing beaters/pickers, welcome guests, assist with the beating line for drives, prepare game for the chiller and prepare for the next day.

Advertisement

Relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education
Resources
The new curriculum will be compulsory from September 2020. Schools sho
Behaviour and discipline in schools
Resources
How school leaders and staff can develop a school behaviour policy, in
Ofsted Board meetings 2020
Resources
Ofsted Board meeting papers and minutes from 2020.DocumentsOfsted Boar

K1 K5 K7 K8 K9 K12 K13 K20

S1 S2 S5 S7 S8 S10 S13 S14 S20 S21 S22 S23 S24

B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7 B8

Duty 4 Undertake the care of gundogs.

K3

S1 S5 S21 S22

B1 B3 B4 B7 B8

Duty 5 Work safely and undertake risk assessments for all aspects of work. Maintain good standards of health and safety for self and others. Administer emergency first aid.

K5 K6 K7 K8 K9 K13 K14

S1 S2 S9 S10 S11 S12 S18 S20 S21

B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7 B8

Duty 6 Use ATVs, tractors, chainsaws, strimmers and brushcutters that you identify as appropriate to undertake, maintain and create the habitat appropriate to the landscape.

K4 K9 K14 K17 K18 K19

S10 S11 S12 S13 S14 S15 S16 S17 S18 S19 S21

B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7

Duty 7 Identify and fell trees that require management due to disease, to provide conservation benefits and provide timber.

K2 K4 K9 K12 K13

S1 S3 S7 S9 S10 S11 S12 S13 S14 S15 S16 S17 S18 S21

B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7 B8

Duty 8 Operate with current legislation and licensing requirements.

K1 K5 K9 K10 K11 K13 K22

S19 S20

B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7 B8

Duty 9 Use firearms safely and comply with all legal requirements (Home Office guidance) for ownership, storage and use.

K1 K5 K6 K7 K8 K13

S1 S2 S10 S20 S21 S25

B4 B5 B6 B7

Duty 10 Ensure safe access to land for the general public where appropriate.

K1 K5 K8 K9 K12 K13

S1 S2 S8 S9 S18 S19

B1 B2 B3 B4 B6 B7

Duty 11 Creation and maintenance of healthy habitat but undertaking conservation management that is appropriate to the landscape to ensure sustainable and thriving wildlife and habitats.

K2 K4 K13 K14 K17 K18 K19

S1 S3 S7 S8 S9 S10 S13 S14 S16 S17 S18 S19 S20 S21

B1 B2 B3 B4 B5 B6 B7 B8

Duty 12 Have a basic understanding of the effect of deer on the surrounding landscape and appropriate methods of control.

K2 K4 K5 K6 K7 K8 K9 K17 K18 K22 K23 K24

S20 S25

B4 B8

Duty 13 Develop an understanding of the ambassadorial role of a gamekeeper and what it means to represent the countryside and a rural way of life to the wide public.

K12

S8

B4 B5 B7

 

KSBs

Knowledge

K1: Legislation and licensing requirements applicable to game shooting in England.

K2: The ecological requirements of relevant game species and habitat preferences.

K3: The requirements of animal and bird husbandry as dictated by the enterprise. Including the use of medications, feeding wild birds, care of laying birds, hatching eggs and rearing game, releasing game and care of associated animals such as gundogs.

K4: How to maximise conservation benefits relevant to the shooting enterprise.

K5: Current legislation appropriate to rifle and shotgun use.

K6: Rifle and shotgun cleaning and routine maintenance procedures.

K7: Storage and transport of shotguns and rifles.

K8: Health and safety considerations relating to rifle and shotgun use.

K9: Relevant health and safety legislation and industry good practice.

K10: The law and Code of Practice covering fox snaring.

K11: Snare design and equipment preparation to comply with the code of practice.

K12: The social and economic impact of shooting in the UK.

K13: How to manage public access, to include an understanding of the requirement to maintain public footpaths and access points such as stiles and gates and the implications of public access to land mapped as 'open country' (mountain, moor, heath and down) or registered common land.

K14: Identifying the tools and methods appropriate for relevant land management operation, such as choosing between a nylon strimmer head and a brushcutter blade for a vegetation clearance task.

K15: Understand how to identify signs of common game bird diseases, including rotavirus, coccidiosis, gape worms, mycoplasma ('bulgy eye') and spironucleus/trichomonas.

K16: Understand how to plan an integrated pest and predator control regime appropriate to the landscape, choosing relevant pest control methods.

K17: Understand and identify the appropriate land management practices to enhance habitat.

K18: Recognise common countryside flora and fauna.

K19: Understand landscape designations such as Site of Special Scientific Interest, Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, RAMSAR and the laws surrounding them.

K20: Understand the principles of flushing game on a driven shoot day, including a thorough understanding of the drives on a relevant shooting enterprise.

K21: The requirement for ensuring that the welfare needs of the animal are met in line with the Animal Welfare Act 2006.  Including a.) its need for a suitable environment b.) its need for a suitable diet (and water) c.) Its need to exhibit normal behaviour patterns d.) any need to be housed with, or apart from, other animals in appropriate social groupings e. its need to be protected from fear, pain, suffering, injury and disease.

K22: To have knowledge of and comply with the law relating to current legislation on animal welfare and species protection legislation such as the Wildlife and Countryside Act, Animal Welfare Act, the Conservation Habitats of Species Regulations, UK trapping standards, Wild Mammals Protection Act etc.

K23: Identify the six species of deer that live wild in the UK.

K24: An understanding of legislation relating to deer, and in particular the Deer Act.

Skills

S1 Maintain good standards of health and safety, keeping self and others safe in the workplace.

S2 Administer emergency first aid.

S3 Use land management techniques such as burning, pesticide application, coppicing, hedgelaying, pond creation and planting.

S4 Recognise and deal with common gamebird diseases through administering medication and seeking veterinary assistance as appropriate, in a speedy and timely manner.

S5 Undertake the care of gundogs through identifying and treating minor injuries and ailments.

S6 Use a variety of integrated methods to control pests and predators of game, including firearms, traps and poisons.

S7 Identify relevant species of game, pests, predators and vegetation.

S8 Use digital technology relevant to the workplace effectively, including Global Positioning Systems and the responsible use of social media.

S9 Work safely and carry out risk assessments for all practical land management activities undertaken such as tree felling, hedgelaying, burning, pond creation, pesticide application and planting.

S10 Select and use the appropriate personal protective equipment.

S11 Carry out pre-use safety checks on ATVs, tractors, chainsaws, strimmers and brushcutters.

S12 Undertake pre-use maintenance of tractors and ATVs.

S13 Operate and ride/ drive tractors, both sit in and sit-astride ATVs, and with a trailer or implement.

S14 Hitch a trailer and attach 3-point linkages and PTO driven attachments.

S15 Carry out maintenance of strimmers, brushcutters and chainsaws.

S16 Cross-cut timber using a chainsaw.

S17 Fell and process trees up to 380mm.

S18 Operate strimmers and brushcutters safely.

S19 Set fox snares according to the Code of Best Practice.

S20 Demonstrate safe handling and use of a rifle and a shotgun.

S21 Manually handle loads safely such as moving coppiced wood, gundogs, equipment or game.

S22 Care of working dogs, to include fitness, routine care and handling in the field.

S23 Communicate instructions clearly to beaters/pickers and shoot guests.

S24 Prepare game at the end of the shoot.

S25 Capable of accurate rifle shooting.

Behaviour


B1: Have a strong work ethic, including self-motivation and time management.

B2: Have a flexible, positive attitude to work.

B3: Ability to work as a lone worker and as a member of a team.

B4: A willingness to listen and learn from others.

B5: An enthusiasm for the conservation benefits of game shooting.

B6: Ability to take personal responsibility.

B7: Problem solving and effective decision making.

B8: To respect wildlife and all animals in their care.

Qualifications

English and Maths qualifications

Apprentices without level 1 English and maths will need to achieve this level and apprentices without level 2 English and maths will need to take the tests for this level prior to taking the end-point assessment. For those with an education, health and care plan or a legacy statement, the apprenticeship’s English and maths minimum requirement is Entry Level 3. A British Sign Language (BSL) qualification is an alternative to the English qualification for those whose primary language is BSL. 

Other qualifications

Mandatory qualification 1: Level 2 Award in Wild Game Hygiene

Level of qualification: 2

Mandatory qualification 2: Pesticide Application 1

Level of qualification: 2

Mandatory qualification 3: Rat Control for Gamekeepers certificate

Level of qualification: 2

Additional details

Occupational Level: 2
Duration (months): 18

Review

This standard will be reviewed after three years.

Crown copyright © 2020. You may re-use this information (not including logos) free of charge in any format or medium, under the terms of the Open Government Licence. Visit www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/doc/open-government-licence

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ofsted replaces Ofsted Online website
Resources
We have closed the Ofsted Online site today as replacement web pages a
Academy trust chair suitability checks
Resources
Information and forms for academy trust chairs of trustees to apply fo
Direction: Arshad Ali barred from managing independent schools
Resources
A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Arshad Ali shoul
Direction: Nadia Ali barred from managing independent schools
Resources
A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Nadia Ali should
ESFA Update: 8 July 2020
Resources
Latest information and actions from the Education and Skills Funding A
World’s first electric digger wins MacRobert Award for UK engineering innovation
Resources
JCB’s innovation recognised as vital step in transition to a low-ca
SLC Launches New Online Repayment Service
Resources
A new online repayment service has been launched to provide millions o
An evaluation of the framework for inspecting local areas’ special educational needs and/or disabilities services
Resources
Ofsted evaluation report looking at how the area special educational n
HMCI commentary: the future of area special educational needs and disabilities inspections
Resources
Ofsted's Chief Inspector, Amanda Spielman, discusses the challenges fa
Relationships education, relationships and sex education (RSE) and health education
Resources
The new curriculum will be compulsory from September 2020. Schools sho
Behaviour and discipline in schools
Resources
How school leaders and staff can develop a school behaviour policy, in
Ofsted Board meetings 2020
Resources
Ofsted Board meeting papers and minutes from 2020.DocumentsOfsted Boar

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

EKC Group
EKC Group had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 47 minutes ago

RT @UALawardingbody: #OriginsCreatives #StudentSpotlight⁠ Read about how Georgia Broad, Art and Design student at @BroadstairsCol has kept…
View Original Tweet

Chrissy Hatfield
Chrissy Hatfield has published a new article: Should Students Play More Video Games To Overcome Stress And Isolation? 14 hours 18 minutes ago
Cambridge Regional College
Cambridge Regional College has published a new article: Army Officer Selection Board success will see former Cambridge Regional College student, George, start his training at Sandhurst in 2021 14 hours 45 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4751)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page