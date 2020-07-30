Levels of permanent and fixed-period exclusions by school type, including information on reasons for exclusions and exclusion review panels.

Documents

Permanent and fixed-period exclusions in England: 2018 to 2019

https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/permanent-and-fixed-period-exclusions-in-england

Details

Data for the 2018 to 2019 academic year in:

  • state-funded primary schools
  • state-funded secondary schools
  • special schools

It includes information on:

  • reasons schools report for excluding pupils
  • exclusions for different pupil groups
  • independent exclusion review panels
  • school level exclusions
  • exclusions from pupil referral units

The release is based on exclusion data collected through the school census.

Published 30 July 2020