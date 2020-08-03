The schools adjudicator’s admission objection decision about The Thomas Aveling School.

ADA3656: The Thomas Aveling School, Medway

PDF, 176KB, 8 pages

Decision reference: ADA3656

Type of decision: objection to admission arrangements – upheld

School type: academy

School phase: secondary

Local authority: Medway Council

Admission authority: academy trust

Published 3 August 2020