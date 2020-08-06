A notice to St Mary’s Independent School from the Department for Education.

Documents

St Mary’s Independent School warning notice: February 2020

PDF, 209KB, 6 pages

St Mary’s Independent School: warning notice - May 2018 (superseded)

PDF, 197KB, 5 pages

Details

A recent inspection found failings at this independent school. The Department for Education has issued a notice to improve.

This notice supersedes the previous notice from May 2018.

Published 23 May 2018
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a further warning notice.

  2. First published.

