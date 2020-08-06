A notice to Rosemead Preparatory School from the Department for Education.

Documents

Rosemead Preparatory School warning notice: March 2020

PDF, 204KB, 5 pages

Rosemead Preparatory School: warning notice - October 2019 (superseded)

PDF, 164KB, 6 pages

Details

Failings were found at this independent school during a recent inspection. The Department for Education (DfE) has issued a notice to improve.

This notice supersedes the previous notice from October 2019.

Published 15 October 2019
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a further warning notice.

  2. First published.

    Advertisement

    Manorway Academy: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to Manorway Academy from the Department for Education.Documen
    Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to Lubavitch Yeshiva Ketanah of London from the Department fo
    Kirkstone House School: warning notice
    Resources
    A notice to Kirkstone House School from the Department for Education.