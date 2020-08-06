A notice to Kirkstone House School from the Department for Education.

Kirkstone House School warning notice: February 2020

PDF, 186KB, 5 pages

Kirkstone House warning notice: April 2019 (superseded)

PDF, 200KB, 6 pages

Superseded - Kirkstone House School: warning notice: February 2018: (superseded)

PDF, 941KB, 6 pages

Failings were found at this independent school during a recent Independent Schools Inspectorate inspection.

The Department for Education (DfE) has issued a notice to improve.

This notice supersedes the previous notices from February 2018 and April 2019.

Published 13 February 2018
Last updated 6 August 2020 + show all updates

  1. Added a further warning notice.

  2. Added new warning notice which was sent in April 2019.

  3. First published.

